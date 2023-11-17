Stingray Launches 18 New Channels in the US on Samsung TV Plus

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is thrilled to unveil the launch of eighteen new channels on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s 100% free ad-supported streaming TV and video on-demand (AVOD) service. These channels are now live and available to users in the U.S. on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators and on the web.



The new audio channels on Samsung TV Plus cater to a broad spectrum of musical tastes and genres. From Hot Country, Remember the 80’s, Nothin’ but 90’s, Flashback 70’s, Smooth Jazz, Easy Listening, The Spa, Today’s K-Pop, Today’s Latin Pop, Romance Latino, Classic Rock, Hip-Hop and Greatest Hits, there’s something for every music lover. This diverse array of channels reflects Stingray's commitment to delivering a rich and varied music experience to all listeners.

Stingray is also launching video channels on Samsung TV Plus. Available both on FAST channels and as collections via AVOD, these channels provide viewers with a diverse range of video content to choose from.

Stingray Holidayscapes elevates any home and makes every celebration memorable with perfectly themed holiday backdrops set to uplifting season-based music.

ZenLIFE by Stingray promotes daily wellness with guided meditation, tranquil sounds, and easy-listening music meant to restore anyone’s zen.

Qello Concerts by Stingray presents legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring all of the artists viewers love.

Stingray DJAZZ offers the world of jazz with riveting concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals.

Stingray Classica highlights breathtaking classical music concerts and ballets from the grandest venues around the world.



"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Samsung TV Plus, a leading FAST service with unparalleled reach in delivering free premium entertainment, to showcase our diverse portfolio of audio and video channels," said Jim Riley, President, US Division at Stingray. "This collaboration underscores the appeal of high-quality music experiences and significantly broadens our audience to millions of Samsung TV Plus users across the U.S.

This partnership with Samsung TV Plus underscores Stingray's commitment to expanding its reach and delivering its top-tier music content to a broader audience.