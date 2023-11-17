Edible Garden Deploys Grant Funded Technology from BRISEA; Recently Funded New Grant Received from NJ Economic Development Authority

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced a partnership with high-tech firm BRISEA Group Inc, to deploy BRISEA’s nanobubble generator demo unit at the Company’s Belvidere, New Jersey facility.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are pleased to partner with BRISEA Group Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end prototyping services for environmental applications including water, air, and solid waste treatment, which was granted approval by the NJ Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) for the Demo Project Grant as part of the recently funded NJEDA CSIT Pilot Clean Tech Demonstration Grant Program, for a two-year nanobubble generator demonstration and evaluation, a major milestone in the study of nanobubble technology. The deployment of the agricultural nanobubble generator unit at our Belvidere, New Jersey facility aims to demonstrate both the capabilities and the potential impact of the innovative technology. Additionally, we are confident that this collaboration will generate valuable data that can be effectively integrated with our ongoing partnership involving NJIT, the USDA, and the EPA examining the effects of nanobubble technology on the safety of fresh produce and the enhancement of processing methods.”

Likun Hua, PhD., Director of Technology Validation & Prototype Department at BRISEA Group, Inc. stated, “Edible Garden's expertise will be invaluable in the next phase of this project, and we are excited to work closely with them to make the project a resounding success. We believe this collaboration holds immense promise for revolutionizing green agriculture practices, and we are eager to showcase the potential benefits.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

