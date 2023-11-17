Investigation Alert FedEx, Charles River, Acadia Healthcare, and Hawaiian Electric: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of FedEx holding shares before 2011, you may have standing to hold FedEx harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a lawsuit was filed that accuses FedEx of replacing the odometers in many of its vans with new ones that read zero miles. However, their real mileage was sometimes as much as four times the odometer readout, thus leading to countless mechanical issues that would cost the customers far more money. In some cases, the issues would be so severe, the vans were useless and businesses went bust.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Charles River Laboratories International, shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed they received a subpoena from the Justice Department related to an investigation into illegal importation of nonhuman primates. The company said it intends to “fully cooperate” with the investigators, and will stop receiving nonhuman primates from Cambodia, for an undetermined time. It was also stated that, “there is currently no global source to replace the supply of nonhuman primates from Cambodia. So the current supply situation will result in study delays in the company’s safety assessment business, and have a negative impact on 2023 revenue and earnings.”

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) ("Acadia") against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hawaiian Electric holding shares before February 28, 2019, you may have standing to hold Hawaiian Electric harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric's wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company's inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

