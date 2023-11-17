Purpose Investments Inc. Announces November 2023 Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of November 2023 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).
The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is November 27, 2023, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of November 28, 2023, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund which have an ex-distribution date of November 29, 2023. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2023.
|Open-End Funds
|Ticker
Symbol
|Distribution
per
share/unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|$0.10501
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|$0.09501
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
|PBD
|$0.05901
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
|PHR
|$0.07201
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
|PIN
|$0.08301
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PYF
|$0.11001
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
|PYF.U
|US $ 0.12001
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PYF.B
|$0.12301
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|$0.12251
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|$0.06001
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PAYF
|$0.13751
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|$0.0780
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|$0.0665
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
|SYLD
|$0.0970
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
|PINC
|$0.0840
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
|IGB
|$0.06781
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPS
|$0.0950
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|$0.08001
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPU
|$0.0940
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
|RPU.B / RPU.U
|$0.0940
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|REM
|$0.0950
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
|BDEQ
|$0.0112
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
|FLX
|$0.0297
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|FLX.U
|US $ 0.0245
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|FLX.B
|$0.0365
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
|CROP
|$0.0875
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units
|CROP.U
|US $ 0.0975
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|BTCY
|$0.0475
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|$0.0550
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|US $ 0.0450
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|ETHY
|$0.0330
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|$0.0415
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|US $ 0.0320
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YGOG
|$0.2000
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YAMZ
|$0.3000
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|APLY
|$0.1667
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|BRKY
|$0.1000
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YTSL
|$0.4000
|11/28/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Closed-End Funds
|Ticker
Symbol
|Distribution
per
share/unit
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Distribution Frequency
|Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
|BNK
|$ 0.06621
|11/30/2023
|12/14/2023
|Monthly
|Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
|BNK.PR.A
|$ 0.05001
|11/30/2023
|12/14/2023
|Monthly
Estimated November 2023 Distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund
The November 2023 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated to be as follows:
|Fund Name
|Ticker
Symbol
|Estimated
Distribution
per unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units
|PSA
|$0.2159
|11/29/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US $ 0.4551
|11/29/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units
|MNY
|$0.4205
|11/29/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
|Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units
|MNU.U
|US $ 0.4514
|11/29/2023
|12/07/2023
|Monthly
Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about November 28, 2023, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be November 29, 2023.
|(1)
|Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
|(2)
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD; however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.