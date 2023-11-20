Press release, Helsinki, 20 November 2023 at 11 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives NBS System 6 Order from Hospital in United States

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) (“Nexstim” or “Company”) announces having received an NBS System 6 order from a hospital in Massachusetts, United States.

Nexstim released the NBS 6 in the spring of 2023 and announced first order for the system on November 14. The NBS System 6 is a new generation system that makes Nexstim’s established TMS technology even more intuitive to use and allows for an expansion of system capabilities over time. Currently FDA approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), the system has been created to answer to the needs of Nexstim’s current and potential customers. More information on the NBS System 6 is available on Nexstim’s website at https://www.nexstim.com/healthcare-professionals/nbs-6.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We are happy to announce having received our second NBS System 6 order within a week from our first order. Our client base consists of both private clinics and hospitals, and this order demonstrates the interest in our new product from both customer groups. We find ourselves in a good position to continue our important expansion both in the US hospitals and clinics for the end of 2023 and our strategy period that extends to 2024.”

