Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2024

Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2023 Financial Statements Release on 1 March 2024. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 25 March 2024. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 April 2024.

The following reports will be published in 2024:

- Interim Report for January–March 3 May 2024

- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 16 August 2024

- Interim Report for January–September 1 November 2024

