Kate Reed Elected to Applied Digital Board of Directors

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, announced Kate Reed was elected as an independent director on its Board of Directors (the “Board”) on November 9, 2023.



Kate Reed is a technology industry veteran with experience in leading and developing teams across several key departments at IBM Corporation from 2014 to 2023. Reed’s areas of expertise include Artificial Intelligence, Analytics, Cyber Security, and Cloud Computing. Most recently, she served as Director of Sales at Red Hat, a subsidiary of IBM, from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, she served as a Strategic Partnership Executive with Watson, the AI solutions arm of IBM, from 2019 to 2021. Ms. Reed has led revenue-generating teams, designing technology strategies that align with organizational goals, ensuring seamless integration, and leveraging the latest advancements to drive business success.

“I’m honored to welcome Kate Reed to our Board of Directors,” said Wes Cummins, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Applied Digital. “Expanding our board and incorporating independent industry leaders has been a key focus as we evolve as a Company. Kate’s deep technological acumen and expertise in AI and Cloud Computing will make her a great asset for our long-term expansion in the sector.”

“I am thrilled to join Applied Digital's Board of Directors,” said Reed. “My experience in AI and Cloud computing aligns seamlessly with the company's innovative solutions that provide high-performance computing power for trustworthy AI applications building a smarter, more sustainable society. I’m eager to begin contributing to the Company's dynamic growth and supporting its technological excellence in the digital infrastructure space.”

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

