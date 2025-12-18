Applied Digital Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Digital" or the "Company"), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocations services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking and blockchain workloads, will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the market closes on the same day.

Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Participant Dial-In: 1-800-549-8228

Conference ID: 75943

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay for one year here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please get in touch with Applied Digital’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A phone replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 7, 2026, through January 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Replay Dial-In: 1-888-660-6264

Playback Passcode: #75943

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud — designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its award-winning Polaris Forge AI Factory model.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and future financing plans. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

