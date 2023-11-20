Weebit Nano’s ReRAM IP achieves high temperature qualification in SkyWater Technology’s S130 process

HOD HASHARON, Israel and BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, announce that Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) IP module has been fully qualified in SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS (S130) process at temperatures of up to 125 degrees Celsius – the temperature specified for Grade-1 automotive applications.

This qualification, based on a one-transistor one-resistor (1T1R) memory module leverages the previous qualification of Weebit ReRAM IP at these temperatures and is now ready for production tapeout at SkyWater. Such qualification demonstrates the quality and repeatability of Weebit’s embedded ReRAM IP for applications requiring high-temperature reliability. This includes various industrial, IoT, and aerospace products, as well as many automotive components, which must be qualified for operation at 125 degrees Celsius in applications which have lifetimes in excess of 10 years. The qualification was performed to well-known JEDEC industry standards for NVMs.

The S130 process by SkyWater is a silicon proven mixed-signal CMOS platform targeting automotive and industrial applications. With billions of devices in field use already, it features extended temperature capabilities ideal for mixed-signal IoT and edge computing applications. Additionally, it now incorporates embedded NVM, enhancing its suitability for a diverse range of SoC architectures.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “SkyWater has customers across the industrial, automotive and aerospace domains who require support for a wide range of temperatures in their products. Weebit ReRAM is ideal for such applications as it performs well at high temperatures and offers added benefits in terms of simplicity, power efficiency, tolerance to electromagnetic fields, and other advantages. We are continuing to progress our discussions with potential customers who we anticipate will adopt Weebit ReRAM in 2024 and beyond.”

John Sakamoto, SkyWater President and COO, said: “SkyWater’s proven CMOS technologies have been used reliably for decades in automotive, aerospace, industrial and medical applications. Customers across these markets are increasingly looking to embed advanced NVM in their chips to add functionality and differentiation. With the recent qualification, we expect to see even more interest in Weebit ReRAM among customers who are looking for NVM that can extend to 125 degrees Celsius. We are delighted to mark another qualification milestone with Weebit.”

The Weebit ReRAM IP module is available with full support in SkyWater’s S130 process design kit. Find more details at www.weebit-nano.com/reram-s130.Learn more about SkyWater’s S130technology at https://www.skywatertechnology.com/cmos/.

Contact info@weebit-nano.com for more information.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.