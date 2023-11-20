Actelis Delivers Hybrid-Fiber Networking Solutions to US Naval Base In Asia-Pacific

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has delivered its cyber-hardened, hybrid-fiber networking devices to a US Naval customer based in the Asia-Pacific region. This is to help the customer modernize its on-base operations, demonstrating the trust the Navy has in the Actelis solutions.



The naval base selected the Actelis solution for two main purposes. The first was to replace low speed, secure legacy 3rd party networking equipment with robust, secure, software managed, weather hardened network switches; the second purpose was to expand its network rapidly by connecting to new locations, further digitizing and protecting its IT infrastructure. The upgraded network will utilize Actelis’ extended reach products, providing the capability to extend connectivity over long distances and to hard-to-reach locations.

Military base modernization requires secure and reliable high-speed connectivity to enable voice and data communications for buildings such as barracks, as well as for IoT devices and mission critical systems. Getting this type of connectivity deployed on a military base can involve costly and time-consuming design and engineering services as well as high construction costs. Branches of US military have been expanding their network with Actelis devices because they eliminate most of those costs, and provide immediate fiber-grade connectivity over any existing wireline medium: The hybrid-fiber solution connects over fiber if it is available, and otherwise boosts the performance of bonded copper wiring or coax through to fiber-grade, secure connectivity with Actelis’ patented Metalight technology.

“We have proven that secure, fiber-grade connectivity can be achieved by dramatically improving the data speed and communication quality over the wiring that is already installed on base and can be done in one afternoon compared to new fiber deployment that can take months,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We are proud that we are saving bases hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars and, at the same time, getting them instantly the high-speed connectivity they need.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

