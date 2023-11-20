Tenable Founders Inducted into the Cyber Security Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that its founders, Ron Gula, Jack Huffard, and Renaud Deraison, were inducted into the Cyber Security Hall of Fame during an awards gala on November 16, 2023.

The Global Cyber Security Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled achievements and made significant contributions to the cybersecurity industry. The honorees are trailblazers whose groundbreaking achievements have left an indelible mark on the industry and played pivotal roles in shaping or educating the way we safeguard data, systems and organizations against evolving cyber threats.

Gula, Huffard and Deraison disrupted the cybersecurity industry 20+ years ago, helping to pioneer the vulnerability management market. Tenable’s first product, Nessus , became the world’s most widely deployed IT vulnerability assessment solution. Today, Tenable is the leader in exposure management and continues to innovate, enabling organizations to reduce cyber risk across their attack surface – cloud, IT, operational technology (OT), identity systems, web apps and more.

“On behalf of my fellow co-founders, it’s an honor to be recognized with this distinction,” said Jack Huffard, Tenable co-founder and member of the Board of Directors. “To this day, Nessus is a gateway to the cybersecurity profession for millions of software engineers. My hope is that Tenable continues to inspire cybersecurity professionals to innovate and disrupt this mission-critical discipline.”

"We are thrilled to recognize individuals that embody our mission of Respecting the Past, Protecting the Future," said Larry Letow, founder and chairperson at The Cyber Security Hall of Fame. "On November 16, we celebrated their extraordinary contributions but also inspired the next generation of cyber professionals to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity."

About Tenable

