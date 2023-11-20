Aqua Security Wins Top Honor in 2023 CISO Choice Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it was selected as the 2023 CISO Choice Award winner in the Cloud Workload Protection Platform ( CWPP ) category. Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the award program recognizes top-tier differentiated solutions from innovative security solution providers worldwide. A panel of leading CISO judges chose Aqua as the leader in this category based on their experience as end-user executives.

Aqua Security earned a CISO Choice Award because of its modern and integrated approach to cloud native security, securing the entire application lifecycle from code to cloud, and back. Aqua’s CWPP is part of the Aqua Platform, the only unified cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) that can see and stop cloud native attacks in progress and secure customers from day one.

“This recognition from the CISO community reinforces the value we deliver to customers and is a testament to how Aqua solves the most difficult challenge in cloud native security – stopping attacks,” said Gilad Elyashar , Chief Product Officer at Aqua. “At Aqua, we’re committed to innovation. We pioneered this space, and we’ve remained market leaders, consistently bringing to market industry-leading capabilities such as our patented MicroEnforcer technology and eBPF technology . This award demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect our customers.”

Complete cloud security must start with the software build and continue throughout the lifecycle of the application. Aqua stands out in its ability to offer end-to-end visibility and protection, from scanning and visibility to runtime protection.

The CISO Choice Awards program is designed to help security and business leaders cut through a crowded market and point them to the solutions that really stand out. The judges on the transparent board are CISOs that secure major organizations across industries and have unmatched knowledge and insights from years of designing and maintaining their own programs. The selection process was uniquely transparent and based on clear-cut criteria.

"I would like to congratulate Aqua Security for winning the 2023 CISO Choice Awards Cloud Workload Protection Platform Category. The field was exceptionally competitive this year, and our esteemed CISO Board of Judges was very impressed by the level of innovation that solution providers put forth to safeguard our organizations," said David Cass , CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.

This recognition comes on the heels of other product accolades and accomplishments. Most recently, Aqua was ​​granted a patent (11762986) for its MicroEnforcer technology to secure serverless containers, sometimes referred to as container-as-a-service (CaaS) environments. Aqua was also selected as the “ Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year ” in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program for transforming the way companies approach cloud native security.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated platform. From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most comprehensive Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com .