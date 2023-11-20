CompoSecure Designated a Microsoft-Compatible FIDO2 Security Key Vendor for Passwordless Authentication

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, announced today its Arculus Authenticate hardware passkeys received designation as a Microsoft FIDO2 security key vendor. Arculus® Authenticate by CompoSecure is a secure authentication solution. Arculus hardware keys are certified as compatible with the Microsoft ecosystem, offering users a reliable and user-friendly, secure passwordless authentication solution. With over 721 million exposed credentials online in 2022, the need for improved security is mission critical. Arculus provides a more secure option to combat the overreliance on passwords for access and authentication.



“Passwords are a security threat and CompoSecure is at the forefront of providing innovative solutions to the world’s escalating fraud problems,” said Tom D'Eletto, Head of Arculus Product at CompoSecure. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to making transactions and interactions more secure and user-friendly, driving the future of passwordless authentication.”

CompoSecure’s Arculus seamlessly transforms a metal payment card into a physical security token, enabling users to simply and securely authenticate via NFC (near-field communication) technology by tapping their card to the back of their phone. Additionally, Arculus offers multifunction cards that can act as hardware-bound passkeys and traditional,easy-to-carry physical payment card. Arculus Authenticate solves issues around passwordless customer authentication, high-value transactions, customer support, new device verification, geo-location compliance and card-not-present transactions.

Arculus Authenticate is one of the first security and digital authentication platforms to have obtained approval by Mastercard and Visa to issue payment cards with authentication capabilities. Arculus Authenticate has also been certified by the FIDO Alliance. FIDO2 security keys provide a high level of security by eliminating the need for traditional passwords, reducing the risk of credential theft. Microsoft partners with FIDO2 security key vendors to ensure that security devices work on Windows, the Microsoft Edge browser and online Microsoft accounts.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com .