NeurAxis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE American: NRXS) (“NeurAxis” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies that address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Recent Highlights:

Announced the results of a retrospective comparative study led by the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center that was published and featured in the September 19 th , 2023 Frontiers in Pain Research. The publication, Percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation compared to standard medical therapy in adolescents with functional abdominal pain disorders, compared and reviewed the records of 101 adolescent patients with functional abdominal pain disorders (FAPD) treated with IB-Stim™ therapy or standard-of-care medications, amitriptyline (tricyclic antidepressant) or cyproheptadine (antihistamine). The comparative analysis noted: at follow-up, IB-Stim™ therapy showed improvements in abdominal pain (p=0.001) and functional disability (p=0.048) compared to baseline, while amitriptyline showed improvements in abdominal pain (p=0.034); in a comparison of outcomes between groups, IB-Stim™ was more effective than cyproheptadine in improving abdominal pain (p=0.04) and did not differ from amitriptyline (p=0.64). Nausea scores did not differ between groups (p>0.05); and disability scores between groups were only more effective for amitriptyline vs. cyproheptadine (p=0.03). Disability scores did not differ from amitriptyline compared with IB-Stim™ (p=0.21).

4 new publications in the third quarter of 2023 bringing our total publications to date to 11, remaining on track with our target of 13 publications in children with FAPD by year-end, with a total of 16 publications by Q1 2024. This progress places the Company in a great position for expanded payor coverage.

Announced the signing of an exclusive option agreement with the University of Michigan for the exclusive licensing of its innovative rectal expulsion device (RED).

Announced $3 million in committed financing from affiliates of Inspire Health Alliance.

Received new policy coverage from CareFirst BCBS in the mid-Atlantic with 3.5 million members, increasing NeurAxis access to 8.25 million covered lives.

“We continue to execute on our commercialization plan, growing our body of clinical evidence to expand payor coverage and adoption. As anticipated, we are in reach of our overall target of 16 publications, which we now expect by Q1 2024, and we have been receiving positive response from payers on a national level as we close in on all data being published,” said Brian Carrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis. “Our sales and marketing efforts for IB-Stim™ continue to show growth in areas where children’s hospitals have good payer coverage, despite some increased short-term challenges in areas where there is no good written policy coverage combined with some ordering patterns during the third quarter. Our focus remains on growing our body of clinical evidence and accelerating the speed of policy adoption by payers. Additionally, we were happy to announce the exclusive option agreement with the University of Michigan for RED. RED offers a significant market opportunity for us as it aligns with our focus and expertise in the field of disorders of the gut-brain interaction. We anticipate a 510(k)-clearance pathway for RED, targeting commercialization in 2024 and meaningful revenues from RED beginning in 2024. We believe great data leads to strong policy coverage, which in return translates to higher revenues. We look forward to our continuing progress to grow our business, with many upcoming catalysts for growth.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $477.5 thousand, representing a decrease of 23% compared to $618.8 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to ordering patterns of our major customers.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $410.2 thousand, representing a decrease of 26% compared to a gross profit of $551.2 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin totaled 85.9% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 89.1% in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to higher cost of goods sold while sales decreased, mainly because of a small amount of devices that were sold below the regular price.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $64.2 thousand, compared to $81.6 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower commission costs, with the commission rate being lowered at the beginning of 2023.

Third quarter research and development expenses were $45.0 thousand, compared to $86.2 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower costs associated with completed pipeline indications.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $3,323.4 thousand, compared to $1,586.5 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was driven primarily due to higher wages and professional fees in connection with our initial public offering.

Third quarter net loss was ($4,904.4) thousand, or ($1.35) per common share, compared to ($2,079.7) thousand, or ($1.14) per common share, for the same period of 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, as well as factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, and developments or otherwise.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

NeurAxis, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 477,460 $ 618,805 $ 1,928,590 $ 2,071,653 Cost of Goods Sold 67,287 67,638 231,000 221,846 Gross Profit 410,173 551,167 1,697,590 1,849,807 Selling Expenses 64,210 81,589 250,933 344,892 Research and Development 44,950 86,175 171,536 144,239 General and Administrative 3,323,352 1,586,527 6,316,411 3,746,688 Operating Loss (3,022,339 ) (1,203,124 ) (5,041,290 ) (2,386,012 ) Other Income (Expense): Financing charges — (601,128 ) (2,772 ) (1,473,892 ) Interest expense (102,628 ) (100,741 ) (453,869 ) (161,291 ) Interest income 2,103 — 2,103 — Change in fair value of warrant liability 592,853 (90,628 ) 791,610 (660,189 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 6,394 (68,032 ) 198,551 (68,032 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance cost (1,331,030 ) (16,029 ) (4,881,622 ) (28,973 ) Extinguishment of debt liabilities (1,058,062 ) — 71,436 — Other income 9,931 — 11,483 11,956 Other expense (1,578 ) — (9,008 ) — Total other income (expense), net (1,882,017 ) (876,558 ) (4,272,088 ) (2,380,421 ) Net Loss $ (4,904,356 ) $ (2,079,682 ) $ (9,313,378 ) $ (4,766,433 ) Per-share Data Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.35 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (3.65 ) $ (2.70 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic and diluted 3,625,519 1,988,758 2,552,007 1,976,380





NeurAxis, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheet

(unaudited) September 30,

2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 761,249 $ 253,699 Accounts receivable, net 132,382 174,399 Inventories 34,530 48,133 Prepaids and other current assets 38,693 726 Total current assets 966,854 476,957 Property and Equipment, at cost: 420,586 405,845 Less - accumulated depreciation (340,260 ) (317,834 ) Property and equipment, net 80,326 88,011 Other Assets: Deferred offering costs — 736,736 Operating lease right of use asset 78,043 101,382 Intangible assets, net 110,695 77,558 Total Assets $ 1,235,918 $ 1,480,644 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 566,649 $ 1,592,116 Accrued expenses 280,063 834,062 Notes payable 194,249 202,834 Current portion of operating lease payable 45,194 33,395 Notes payable - related party — 58,051 Notes payable - convertible notes, net of unamortized discount of

$0 and $3,327,213 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022 — 228,342 Customer deposits 68,972 59,174 Share liabilities 934,256 — Derivative liabilities — 1,735,700 Warrant liabilities 168,269 2,234,384 Total current liabilities 2,257,652 6,978,058 Non-current Liabilities: Operating lease payable, net of current portion 39,353 76,199 Note payable, net of current portion — — Total non-current liabilities 39,353 76,199 Total liabilities 2,297,005 7,054,257 Commitments and contingencies (see note 14) Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Convertible Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000

shares authorized; 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023

and 506,637 as of December 31, 2022 — 507 Convertible Series Seed Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized;

0 issued and outstanding as of September, 2023

and 115,477 as of December 31, 2022 — 115 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

5,149,340 issued and outstanding as of September, 2023 and

1,963,322 as of December 31, 2022 5,149 1,963 Additional paid in capital 42,178,570 28,355,230 Accumulated deficit (43,244,806 ) (33,931,428 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,061,087 ) (5,573,613 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 1,235,918 $ 1,480,644





