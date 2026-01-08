NeurAxis Achieves Major Milestone with AMA Category I CPT® Code Now in Effect, Establishing a Permanent Reimbursement Pathway

The new CPT code reflects the latest efficacious medical care available to patients, facilitating adoption and utilization.

The assignment of a Category I CPT® code demonstrates a strong message to payers, both commercial and government, that there is now a path to consistent reporting and reimbursement for providers in the medical community.

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced that the Category I CPT code for Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) is now in effect, completing a successful commercial milestone for the Company.

The assignment of the Category I CPT code is one of the most significant breakthroughs in efforts towards widespread adoption of IB-Stim®. This establishes a permanent, nationally recognized coding and billing pathway for NeurAxis’ PENFS therapy, reflecting broad clinical acceptance and meeting the American Medical Association’s (AMA) criteria for widespread utilization, clinical efficacy, and established standards of care.

“Achieving this long-awaited milestone significantly strengthens the foundation of our business,” said Brian Carrico, Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis. “With a Category I CPT code now in effect, we have greater commercial clarity due to a consistent and recognized code, improved payer alignment, and enhanced scalability across health systems. We believe this will accelerate access to care for patients in need, and in turn, support additional coverage expansion, and drive long-term revenue growth.”

Category I CPT codes are routinely used by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurers as a basis for coverage and payment determinations. NeurAxis believes the code’s implementation will expand patient access, reinforce the durability of its reimbursement model, and enhance the predictability of its commercial trajectory.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of IB-Stim® , which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

