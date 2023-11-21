11:11 Systems Recognised as an Aspiring Provider in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Disaster Recovery as a Service

London, UK. — 21. Nov 2023 — 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, was named an Aspiring provider in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) report.

11:11 Systems is one of seven companies included. Customers lauded the organisation for its exceptional commitment, noting they are an “ outstanding team dedicated to our account, and these specialists are top of their game. ”

The dependability and consistent positive outcomes of 11:11 Systems’ offerings earned them widespread acclaim, with reviews highlighting the “ very reliable DRaaS solution that has managed to deliver excellent outcomes over the past years. ” Clients also praised 11:11 Systems for its expertise and ongoing support, emphasising that “ they know their products very well and they continue to provide exceptional support after implementation .”

“We believe our inclusion in the ‘Voice of the Customer’ report reaffirms our strategy and commitment to pushing the boundaries in DRaaS innovation while maintaining our customer-first approach,” said Kaushik Ray, chief experience officer at 11:11 Systems. “We believe this acknowledgment reflects our customers' trust in our solutions and the tangible impacts we have made in their businesses. We're not just a vendor but a partner in our clients' accomplishments.”

11:11 Systems' broad DRaaS offerings are designed to protect businesses from unplanned downtime and meet diverse recovery requirements. 11:11’s industry-leading solutions provide reliable, end-to-end protection of workloads running on the customer’s premises or in AWS and Azure cloud environments that leverage AWS, Veeam and Zerto technology. Whether facing cybercrime, natural disasters, hardware failure or any unplanned incident, 11:11 Systems ensures a speedy and successful recovery, safeguarding businesses' operational continuity.

Gartner Peer Insights is a respected platform that collects and curates unbiased reviews and ratings from IT professionals, offering invaluable insights into various IT software and services. Its comprehensive "Voice of the Customer" report distils real-world client experiences and feedback, playing an instrumental role in aiding purchase decisions across the technology spectrum.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Peer Contributors, 31 October 2023

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimisation and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com .



Contacts:

Rolyn Parker

news@1111systems.com