Pivotal Appoints Cyrus Sigari to its Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the appointment of Cyrus Sigari to its board of directors. Aviator, entrepreneur, and investor, Sigari is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on the future of mobility and the business of private aviation.



"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Cyrus to the Pivotal board as we continue to accomplish industry firsts in the design, production and delivery of light eVTOL aircraft,” said Ken Karklin, Chief Executive Officer, Pivotal. "Cyrus's passion for aviation, his remarkable business acumen, and his unwavering commitment to revolutionizing transportation support Pivotal’s key objective to deliver an unmatched flying experience.”

“What Pivotal is doing is incredible. I am excited to join the board and help Pivotal transform the moving world with efficient, powerful, and capable aircraft,” said Cyrus Sigari. “This technology is proven, it’s real, and it’s in demand. Pivotal’s leadership in developing, manufacturing, and selling light eVTOL aircraft is having a big impact on the future of the industry.”

About Cyrus Sigari

Cyrus Sigari is Co-founder and Managing Partner of UP.Partners, a venture capital firm investing in technologies that move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer and at lower cost — on the ground, air, sea, and space. In support of his work at UP.Partners, Sigari led the creation of the UP.Summit, the definitive gathering for leaders in the world of transportation.

Sigari is a global leader in the business of private aviation. As the Executive Chairman and co-founder of jetAVIVA, Sigari grew jetAVIVA to be one of the largest sellers of business aircraft in the world, with annual sales over $500M USD.

Sigari is also a member of the board of directors of Game Composites, a Bentonville, AR based manufacturer of specialty high performance aircraft.

In 2022, Sigari was appointed as Chairman of the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. In this capacity Sigari has been charged with laying out and leading the statewide strategy for Arkansas to be prepared to support the rapidly changing world of future mobility.

Sigari has been flying airplanes and helicopters for more than 30 years and has accumulated many thousands of hours of flying experience. He is an instructor pilot and rated on 13 different jets, including the Boeing 747. Sigari is a graduate of Purdue University's prestigious Aerospace and Aeronautical Engineering program. In 2023, Sigari was named the Outstanding Aerospace Engineer of the Year by his alma mater.

Cyrus Sigari is also an Ironman triathlete and self-admitted adventure junkie.

About Pivotal

Pivotal (fka Opener.Aero) designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to enter the market. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for over 10 years, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero .

