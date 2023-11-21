RDE, Inc. CEO Ketan Thakker Talks Restaurant.com and CardCash.com Success and Strategy on Chris Voss’s Top 1% Podcast

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the appearance of its CEO, Ketan Thakker, on the renowned Chris Voss podcast. This podcast is globally recognized for its influential guests and has been rated a top 1% most popular show for 15+ years.



In a candid discussion with host Chris Voss, RDE, Inc. CEO Ketan Thakker shared crucial insights into RDE’s significant growth and the evolution of its flagship platform, Restaurant.com. The brand, which is fast developing into a leader in the restaurant deals space, has witnessed accelerated post-pandemic growth as RDE executes on innovative strategies and a consumer-centric approach.

“We acquired Restaurant.com back in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Fast forward to 2023, and now we’re seeing an uptick in all the metrics, highlighted by traffic to the site, downloads of our app and increased money spend,” Thakker remarked. He added, “We’re adding new restaurants every day in all locations,” emphasizing the company’s expanding footprint.

This momentum is fueled by an increasing number of restaurants joining the platform, drawn not only to its discount-driven marketing and heightened visibility, but also to the rise in average ticket prices experienced. Thakker elaborates, “The average ticket usually goes up because people have an extra cocktail, an extra entree, or dessert. When you have a deal or some type of incentive, the average ticket goes up for the restaurant and that’s why restaurants love working with us.”

Chris Voss, the podcast host, expressed his excitement about the diversity and authenticity that Restaurant.com offers to its users. “You actually get the real taste of the country the folks came from,” Voss observed, highlighting the platform’s unique ability to provide consumer value beyond pure-play discounting.

The conversation also covered RDE’s strategic approach to acquisitions, particularly its recent acquisition of CardCash.com. Thakker explained, “We do acquisitions because there’s consumer or customer efficiency, leveraging cross-pollinating, and then there’s always the operational efficiency that you want to leverage.”

Speaking to CardCash.com specifically, Thakker provided additional insights. “The gift card industry is over $325 billion a year. It’s a huge industry, similar to restaurants,” he said. Thakker also highlighted synergies, stating, “We’re a dot-com, they’re a dot-com, so there’s operational, marketing, technology, and operational efficiency that we want to leverage.”

Chris Voss then put the spotlight on some of the more immediate opportunities for cross-pollination, observing the variety of discounted gift cards for national restaurant chains. He also noted the diverse discounts available across 520 different brands, including Hotels.com. Thakker affirmed, “Dining and travel go hand in hand,” acknowledging the broad spectrum of opportunities in this space.

Thakker’s appearance on the Chris Voss Show is available for listening on all major podcast platforms, or on YouTube via the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zuJrgU1QJw

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

About The Chris Voss Show

The Chris Voss Show Podcast is rated a top 1% most popular show out of 3,131,148 podcasts globally for 15+ years across 2000+ episodes, and 24 million views of amazing interviews. Learn from all our great guests: CEOs, BILLIONAIRES, White House Presidential Advisers, Governors, Congress Members, US Ambassadors, Astronauts, TV and print Pulitzer Prize Journalists and authors, FBI, US Justice Dept, News Anchors, and journalists from all the top media outlets: CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, Wall Steet Journal, New York Times, The Guardian, Time, CBS, NBC, ABC, etc.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/ChrisVossPodcast and https://TheChrisVossShow.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital