Ten Ltd. Reports Results For the Nine Months and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and Declares Dividend Date

160% increase in nine-months net income to $272 million equating to $8.19 per share



$1.00 per share common stock dividend distributed in 2023 – In excess of $800 million in preferred and common stock dividends since NYSE listing

$108.3 million in at-par preferred share redemptions in Q3 2023 generating over $9 million in annual coupon savings

Two Green LNG-powered aframax tankers in a series of four, delivered and commenced long-term employment - Remaining eight-vessel newbuilding program on track

26 new charters in first nine-months of 2023 resulting to over $1.4 billion in minimum secured revenue backlog - Current tanker rates and future supply and demand fundamentals remain strong

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (TEN) (NYSE: TNP) (the “Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the nine months and third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

NINE MONTHS 2023 SUMMARY RESULTS

In the first nine months of 2023, TEN’s fleet generated gross revenues of $669 million, $79 million higher than the 2022 first nine-months, reflecting the continued strength of the tanker market. Operating income, excluding a gain on sale of vessels, climbed to $253 million, $119 million higher from the 2022 same period.

Net income for the first nine months of 2023 at $272 million, $166 million higher from the 2022 first nine months equating to $8.19 per common share.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $367 million compared to $236 million in the 2022 first nine-month period, a $131 million increase.

Average TCE per ship per day for the first nine months of this year amounted to $37,262, 38% higher than the 2022 nine-month level while utilization reached 95.6% from 93.7% in the 2022 equivalent period assisted by a meaningful decrease in vessels operating in the spot market.

Depreciation and amortization combined remained relatively stable compared to the 2022 first nine-month period at $106.7 million.

During the first nine-months of this year, debt repayments amounted to $140 million bringing total debt and other financial liabilities to $1.56 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Total finance costs in the 2023 first nine-months amounted to $73 million mostly due to the materially higher global interest rates from the 2022 equivalent period.

Vessel overhead cost per ship per day in the first nine months of 2023 remained relatively stable at $1,593 when compared to the 2022 equivalent period.

Cash reserves remained solid at $394 million as of September 30, 2023, from $309 million as of December 31, 2022, after over $115 million of preferred shares redemptions and common stock dividends.

Q3 2023 SUMMARY RESULTS

The third quarter of 2023 reflected the seasonal softness the tanker markets experienced, from the lofty levels of the prior quarters, as many refiners entered their maintenance season ahead of the upcoming winter period.

To this effect, TEN’s fleet, half of which was operating under market-related contracts, generated $187 million of revenues and produced an operating income of $53 million resulting in net income of $31 million or $0.83 per common share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the 2023 third quarter amounted to a healthy $92 million, from $103 million in the 2022 third quarter which included, on average, seven more vessels.

Depreciation and amortization combined remained relatively low at $36.3 million compared to the 2022 third quarter.

Fleet utilization reached 96.1%, after an increase of vessels in time-charter employment.

Overhead costs per ship per day decreased from the 2022 third quarter levels and settled at $1,187.

General and administrative expenses during the third quarter of 2023 experienced a 21% drop from the 2022 third quarter to $6.3 million in the 2023 third quarter.

Finance costs were $9 million higher compared to the 2022 third quarter due to higher interest rates across world economies.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS & OTHER

As previously announced, the Company has repaid in full $88.0 million of its publicly traded 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares and $20.3 million of a privately placed perpetual preferred instrument, carrying a coupon of 7.50%, for a total of $108.3 million. These redemptions create savings of approximately $9 million to our bottom line.

Following the delivery of the first in a series of four LNG-powered aframax tankers on long-term employment to a European oil concern on September 21, 2023, the second vessel of that series was delivered and commenced its employment on October 26, 2023. The remaining two in the series of such environmentally designed vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2024. This order in its entirety is expected to generate gross revenues for TEN in excess of $205 million over the firm period of the contracts.

After the sale of eight first-generation vessels, our newbuilding program which started with 10 environmentally friendly vessels is well on track to further elevate TEN’s footprint in the ever-developing high-end green vessel technology.

DIVIDEND – COMMON SHARES

Following the June 2023 and October 2023 payments, the latter being a special distribution, the Company as previously announced will pay a dividend of $0.30 per common share on December 20, 2023 to holders of record as of December 14, 2023, increasing total payments made this year to $1.00 per common share. This distribution reflects the second regular dividend payment in 2023 which is in line with TEN’s semi-annual dividend policy. Inclusive of this upcoming distribution, TEN will have paid common and preferred stock holders over $800 million in dividends since its 2002 NYSE listing.

STRATEGY & OUTLOOK

TEN, in this healthy market has chartered or renewed more than 26 vessels in the first nine months of 2023, in various fixed or market related contracts, at significantly higher rates, bringing the total secured revenue backlog to over $1.4 billion.

The Company’s fleet is well positioned to benefit from the continued health of the tanker markets. With the orderbook currently at historically low levels, the creation of new, long-haul trades as a result of the geopolitical tensions and the lack of yard capacity for new vessels, provide a cushion against overbuilding the sector, which has been the single most important factor to destabilize the tanker markets.

As we are entering the winter months, stronger than usual charter rates have appeared both for spot and long-term business while asset prices continue to remain firm despite the lack of activity during the summer months. To this effect and as interest in older tonnage is on the increase, TEN will actively continue to divest some of its first-generation vessels and aim to replace them with younger tonnage, either on the second-hand or newbuilding front.

Interest in long-term business from significant oil concerns remains strong and continues to be the main driver for TEN going forward.

The Company’s solid cash reserves allow management the flexibility to explore growth opportunities and maintain its uninterrupted dividend policy.

“We are pleased with the Company’s performance during the traditionally cyclical low of the year and have already begun to take advantage of the strong rates, both for long-term and spot business, currently in evidence as we enter the winter months, “Mr. George Saroglou, President and COO of TEN commented. “With sector fundamentals well in our favor and with interest for long-term contracts on the increase, we remain confident that TEN will continue to present a compelling proposition to those seeking a longer-term participation in the global energy trades through companies that have withstood the test of time,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

ABOUT TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 30-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including two dual-fuel LNG powered aframax vessels, two DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels and two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.4 million dwt.

TEN’s CURRENT GROWTH PROGRAM

# Name Type Delivery Status Employment 1 TBN Aframax Dual Fuel Sep. 2023 Delivered Yes 2 TBN Aframax Dual Fuel Oct. 2023 Delivered Yes 3 TBN Aframax Dual Fuel Q1 2024* Under Construction Yes 4 TBN Aframax Dual Fuel Q1 2024* Under Construction Yes 5 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025* Under Construction Yes 6 TBN DP2 Shuttle Tanker Q2 2025* Under Construction Yes 7 TBN Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025* Under Construction Under Discussion 8 TBN Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2025* Under Construction Under Discussion 9 TBN MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026* Under Construction Under Discussion 10 TBN MR – Scrubber Fitted Q1 2026* Under Construction Under Discussion

*Expected delivery as per shipbuilding contracts

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

