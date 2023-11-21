CasinoTrac™ CMS Selected to Power Oklahoma’s Newest Resort

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces it has signed an agreement with the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, to install its CasinoTrac™ casino management system at Oklahoma’s newest full-service gaming destination, the Apache Lonestar Casino, in Devol, OK.



The Apache Lonestar Casino is Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas' newest gaming and entertainment destination. Touting the region's best in live music, amazing food, drinks, and the hottest games in the industry.

Mike Spell, General Manager of Apache Lonestar Casino stated, "We will be offering the area's most innovative customer service experience. We will offer new and exciting game play on several types of devices as well as live table games utilizing all the best technology Table Trac has available."

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “We are honored that the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma has decided to extend our long partnership and expand their CasinoTrac CMS installations across all their casinos.” Hoehne continued, “CasinoTrac and the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma are long-time partners; we are excited for what the future holds. The new facility is beautiful, it is an endeavor to be proud of.”

The entire CasinoTrac CMS platform will be deployed to support nearly 800 gaming machines, live table games, fully-integrated POS & PMS systems and cutting edge player engagement at the gaming machine & KioskTrac™ promotional devices. The Apache Lonestar will also showcase KTMobile™, the branded, integrated native mobile loyalty solution and DataTrac™, for advanced analytics and business intelligence.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells CasinoTrac CMS, a casino management system, and complementary operations, analytical software for gaming and hospitality operators. CasinoTrac is operational in 300 casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

