Parker University Becomes First in the Nation to Incorporate STEM into its Health Information Management Program

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Management (HIM) professionals must constantly master, evolve, and understand the innovative regulations and technologies requiring a mindset of lifelong learning and continued professional development. As healthcare advances, health information provides essential patient needs to navigate critical changes successfully. HIM professionals are in high demand.

Industries with an increased demand for health information professionals include healthcare organizations, academic institutions, consulting agencies, government agencies, healthcare software companies, and more. HIM practitioners are critical components of the electronic health record workforce.

Parker University is proud to offer the first HIM program in the nation to incorporate STEM into its HIM program. An education around science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM learning) helps promote critical thinking, curiosity, persistence, decision-making, leadership, entrepreneurship, and more. The current healthcare industry relies on the pertinent knowledge and skills acquired through a STEM education. STEM-related skills are essential for students, from medical research and diagnostics to patient care and health administration. STEM influences are apparent in the goals and roles of healthcare sectors such as:

Health Information Technology: Health information professionals manage and maintain electronic health records, which requires an understanding of database management, data analytics, and computer programming.

Data Analysis: Health information professionals analyze and interpret large amounts of health information data, which requires a background in statistics, data visualization, and other science, technology, engineering, and math-related disciplines.

Health Information Exchange: Health information professionals are familiar with health information exchanges that allow the sensitive sharing of patient health information, which requires an understanding of data interoperability and standards.

Emerging Technologies: Health information professionals stay updated with emerging technologies in healthcare, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth, which all require a strong understanding of STEM principles.

Parker University’s Bachelor of Science with a Major in the HIM program is integrated with existing programs to provide a leading health and wellness education resource. Healthcare information is an everchanging profession that addresses the nature, structure, and translation of data into usable forms of information, including the electronic health record for advancing the health and healthcare of individuals and populations. HIM professionals collect, integrate, and analyze primary and secondary healthcare data, disseminate information, and manage information resources related to the research, planning, provision, and evaluation of healthcare services. HIM professionals are integral to the planning, implementation, and utilization of electronic health record systems.

The healthcare industry needs devoted individuals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of others. To learn more about Parker University’s HIM program, click here!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College of 2023 by Forbes.

Attachment