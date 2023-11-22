OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sonendo, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sonendo, Inc. (OTCQX: SONX) (“Sonendo”), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). Sonendo, Inc. previously traded on the NYSE.



Sonendo begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SONX.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Sonendo on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, providing investors with continuing access to a SEC-regulated public market, and we will continue to maintain strict standards of compliance in conjunction with best governance practices,” said Bjarne Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonendo. “We remain committed to Sonendo’s core mission, creating significant growth opportunities and driving long-term shareholder value.”

About Sonendo, Inc.

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave® System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave® System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and cone beam computed tomography imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave System, visit www.gentlewave.com/doctor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

