Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene A Certified Great Place to Work

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is excited to announce that Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification, recognizing employers who exceed standards of employee satisfaction compared to typical Canadian workplaces. Through making talent development, diversity and culture a top priority, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has successfully cultivated a vibrant workplace buzzing with opportunities for learning, supportive camaraderie, and a team-based approach to growth and success.







Great Place to Work Certification™ showcases employers who create an outstanding employee experience and a positive, inclusive workplace culture. Certification has two steps, starting with the Trust Index™ Employee Survey that provides an in-depth analysis of the company’s culture, strengths and weaknesses through candid employee feedback about the business’ work culture.

“We work hard to create a work environment where everyone feels valued and shares our commitment to delivering service excellence for our customers,” said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “We’ve taken a lot of time to focus on improving what we do and how we do it to create a welcoming and supportive workplace culture, and we are thrilled that our employees’ feedback confirms we’ve been successful in doing that.”

Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene has a proven track record of supporting its employees and striving for excellence under Tully’s leadership. The company’s approach to putting its people first reflects the values of the Bunzl organization globally, particularly the belief that motivated people result in happy customers.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is an accreditation that demonstrates a company is an employer of choice while helping them become an even better workplace through the second step in the process: reporting, analysis and identification of continuous improvement opportunities. The program is aligned with Bunzl’s global investments in talent development, employee health and wellness, diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability programs in North America and around the world.

Bunzl Canada continues to improve its ability to create value for customers through a skilled and highly engaged workforce. A wide range of initiatives have been implemented to advance the company’s position as an employer of choice, including the launch of the company’s global employer brand through the recent release of the We Believe Canadian video. Other initiatives include a new employee communication program, the development of a bilingual employee intranet, the introduction of several new employee training programs, employee development events and more.

“The dedication, commitment, and the exceptional work our people do each and every day for our customers is what makes Bunzl successful,” said Bunzl Canada’s President, John Howlett. “So, there’s nothing more important to me than ensuring we continue the great work we’ve been doing, building a positive, inclusive workplace culture, embracing diversity, recognizing and supporting individual potential, and celebrating and rewarding success.”

