AMD Announces Upcoming Events for the Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the following events for the financial community:



Forrest Norrod, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Solutions Business Unit, will present at the UBS Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST/9:55 AM PST; and

Jean Hu, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST/10:25 AM PST.

A webcast of the presentations can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com.

