Stantec-designed billion-dollar lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility coming to British Columbia

Bringing advanced manufacturing and hundreds of jobs to British Columbia, E-One Moli Energy is building a lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in the province. The CAN $1 billion project will create up to 350 new jobs and secure over 100 existing positions. Stantec, a global leader in industrial architecture and sustainable design and engineering, was selected to provide a full suite of services including planning, architecture, mechanical, electrical, fire suppression, structural, industrial, ICT, civil, geotechnical, and substation engineering, as well as interior design, landscape architecture, sustainability consulting, building commissioning, and environmental services.

Powered by British Columbia’s clean energy supply, the facility will become the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, producing up to 135 million battery cells each year.

Transition to a cleaner future

Supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, the lithium-ion battery cells produced will be used to electrify devices used in our daily lives, including consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, high-performance vehicles, and aerospace applications.

To support E-One Moli’s corporate mandate for a better and cleaner future, the new facility is designed to target LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon certification. It will also include a seven-story mass timber office, and research and development component with a fully integrated green roof making it one of the most sustainable industrial buildings in the region.

“We are honored to work with a socially-conscious partner like E-One Moli who shares Stantec’s commitment to reducing global greenhouse and CO2 levels for a cleaner tomorrow,” said Navid Fereidooni, architect and principal for Stantec. “With a substantial investment in efficient energy generation, this transformative manufacturing space will bring opportunity and growth to the people of British Columbia and the Canadian economy. We are thrilled to be playing an important part in bringing this project to life.”

Construction of the E-One Moli Energy manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June 2024 and be fully operational in 2028.

Advancing manufacturing in North America

Stantec’s industry-leading integrated architectural and engineering team works within the global industrial sector, helping advanced manufacturing clients improve their operations, reduce costs, and optimize production flows.

Manufacturers are increasingly seeking to simplify their supply chains, bringing production closer to demand, with many companies opting to add new factories in North America to increase net capacity. Developing clean energy sources can mitigate global supply chain challenges while benefiting the climate and economy. Learn more about Stantec’s advanced manufacturing solutions.

