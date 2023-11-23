SIKA EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR CONCRETE ADMIXTURES IN THE USA

Sika continues to invest in its polymer production at its Sealy site in the US state of Texas, Sika’s latest move marks its second polymer investment in the state of Texas in just five years. Polymers are chemical building blocks needed to manufacture Sika® ViscoCrete®, Sika’s high-performance, resource-saving concrete admixture. The company has initiated this expansion due to the rising demand for its concrete admixture in the USA and Canada.

In the upcoming years, U.S. government initiatives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will unlock numerous business opportunities for a broad range of Sika solutions. With goals to revitalize America's infrastructure and address climate change, there will be increased investments in large-scale infrastructure developments and the expansion of energy and water facilities. Furthermore, the reshoring efforts to relocate international manufacturing to the USA fuels the construction of new factories, particularly in the batteries and semiconductors sectors. Among developed countries, the USA's demand for concrete additives is projected to experience the most rapid growth, maintaining a CAGR of 3.4% and reaching USD 3.6 billion by 2026.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas: "By increasing production volumes of Sika® ViscoCrete® technology at the Sealy site, Sika will be in the position to meet the rising demand. This investment aligns with the global shift towards more sustainable construction – specifically the requirements for lower embodied carbon concrete."

MORE SUSTAINABILITY IN CONSTRUCTION THANKS TO SIKA® VISCOCRETE®

Concrete is the most widely used building material in the world. Using Sika® ViscoCrete® high-performance admixture technology, producers can optimize their concrete mix designs to reduce concrete’s carbon footprint while maintaining the desired performance.

Sika® ViscoCrete® is a high-performance superplasticizer for concrete manufacturing, significantly reducing water usage. It also enhances the material's strength and durability through increased structural density and reduced porosity, leading to the consumption of fewer resources and the replacement of clinker. The use of Sika® ViscoCrete® also enables shorter handling and compaction times and an increased concrete strength allows for the construction of thinner, more durable concrete structures.

