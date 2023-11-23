CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI number: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Crown Place VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 22 November 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023
|99.62%
|0.38%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|96.86%
|3.14%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2023
|97.42%
|2.58%
|4
|To re-elect James Agnew as a Director of the Company
|97.35%
|2.65%
|5
|To re-elect Pam Garside as a Director of the Company
|98.20%
|1.80%
|6
|To re-elect Ian Spence as a Director of the Company
|97.95%
|2.05%
|7
|To elect Tony Ellingham as a Director of the Company
|97.92%
|2.08%
|8
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael as Auditor of the Company
|98.32%
|1.68%
|9
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.70%
|1.30%
|10
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|98.29%
|1.71%
|11
|To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|93.59%
|6.41%
|12
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|97.30%
|2.70%
|13
|To approve the cancellation of share premium reserve
|98.65%
|1.35%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 to 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/CRWN.
23 November 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850