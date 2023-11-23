Remote Access Adds API to Its Feature Arsenal and Marks a Turn for Server Administration

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a pioneer in remote connectivity solutions, announces a major enhancement to its feature suite with the introduction of the Farm Manager API in the latest Remote Access release (v16.50). This significant addition not only reinforces TSplus's commitment to innovation but also propels server administration into a new era.



Unlocking Digital Transformation with the Farm Manager API

In an era where digital transformation is paramount, APIs (Application Programming Interface) play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to digitize, connect, and innovate across their products and services. TSplus recognizes this and introduces the Farm Manager API, a powerful tool accessible via HTTPS on port 19956. This API empowers Remote Access users to streamline server management, adjust reverse proxy settings, and fine-tune load-balancing weights with ease. For detailed documentation, visit the online documentation.

Benefits of the Farm Manager API Integration

The integration of the Farm Manager API brings a host of benefits to Remote Access users, including:

Simplified Operations: Streamline server management tasks and enhance operational agility.

Improved Customer Experiences : Elevate customer experiences through efficient server administration.

: Elevate customer experiences through efficient server administration. Accelerated Innovation: Drive growth and pursue new revenue opportunities with innovative API-driven strategies.



Continuous Improvement and a Glimpse into the Future

This update not only introduces the Farm Manager API but also encompasses all the latest improvements from previous versions. From compatibility enhancements to security updates, Remote Access is dedicated to providing a seamless experience.

For instance, Remote Access now allows admins to give the end-user the choice between several ways to receive verification codes for Two-Factor-Authentication (2FA app, SMS or e-mail), or enforce it.

The Virtual Printer has also been updated with more than 25 improvements included.

To explore the detailed Remote Access changelog, visit the online changelog. The remarkable work from TSplus Dev team sets the stage for an outstanding V17 scheduled for release in 2024.

Try Remote Access Today

Experience the enhanced features of Remote Access by downloading the full-featured software for free. Sign up for a 15-day trial on the website and revolutionize server administration.

About Remote Access

Remote Access is a leading provider of remote connectivity solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative tools for seamless remote administration.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Floriane MER

Marketing Manager

Floriane.mer@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39b08cf4-69ae-4684-b7b4-c6d39fe65bd7