TSplus Promotes Thomas Montalcino to Chief Technology Officer

PARIS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is pleased to announce the promotion of Thomas Montalcino to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Following Adrien Carbonne’s appointment as CEO, Thomas takes over the company’s technical leadership, ensuring continuity in innovation and product excellence while reinforcing TSplus’ commitment to secure and user-focused remote access solutions.

Thomas Montalcino Steps into the Role of TSplus CTO

Thomas Montalcino joined TSplus in 2018 during the early development stages of TSplus Advanced Security, the company’s all-in-one cybersecurity solution designed to protect remote access infrastructures, originally named “RDS-Knight”. Initially recruited to strengthen and enhance this critical product, Thomas quickly demonstrated outstanding technical expertise and a strong understanding of cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses worldwide.

Through his work on Advanced Security, Thomas played a major role in transforming the solution into one of TSplus’ flagship tools, now trusted by thousands of organizations globally. His contributions have directly supported TSplus’ reputation as a recognized expert in secure remote access technologies.

Beyond his technical accomplishments, Thomas rapidly became a key pillar of the TSplus development team. A former engineering school classmate of Adrien Carbonne in France, Thomas built a strong professional partnership with him over the years. Their shared vision and collaborative leadership helped drive the continuous improvement of TSplus software solutions.

Ensuring Technical Continuity and Innovation at TSplus

Thomas’ promotion to TSplus CTO represents a natural and strategic transition. Having served as Adrien’s close collaborator and technical right hand for several years, he brings deep knowledge of the company’s products, infrastructure, and development culture. His leadership will support TSplus’ ongoing growth while maintaining the high standards of performance, security, and reliability expected by customers and partners worldwide.

As he assumes his new responsibilities, Thomas shared his vision for the future of TSplus technology: “Driving greater technical depth and user experience.” This mission reflects the company’s long-standing philosophy of delivering powerful enterprise-grade solutions that remain simple, efficient, and accessible.

Thomas’ appointment highlights TSplus’ commitment to promoting internal talent and preserving leadership continuity built on expertise, collaboration, and shared values. His guidance is expected to further strengthen TSplus’ product ecosystem while accelerating innovation across its remote access, remote support, and IT management software solutions.

To learn more about Thomas Montalcino and discover the talented professionals working every day to enhance TSplus solutions, visit the TSplus team page:

https://tsplus.net/our-team/

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1676d7-8e7b-4c58-97f3-9b019fad98a2