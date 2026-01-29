TSplus Appoints Longtime CTO Adrien Carbonne as Chief Executive Officer





PARIS, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the appointment of Adrien Carbonne as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly Chief Technology Officer, Adrien succeeds Dominique Benoit, founder and CEO of TSplus, who officially retired in December 2025 after more than a decade of leadership and innovation.

This transition marks a milestone for the family-based software company, highlighting both continuity and ambition. Adrien Carbonne is not a newcomer to TSplus — he is one of its pillars.

Adrien Carbonne, the New TSplus CEO, Built the Company’s Technical DNA

Adrien joined TSplus in 2012, when the company was still in its infancy, counting just three people and a bold vision: to make remote access technologies simpler, more secure, and more accessible worldwide. As the first — and only — CTO in the company’s history, Adrien has spent more than a decade helping Dominique to shape TSplus’ technological DNA.

Under his leadership, TSplus products have continuously evolved to meet the highest standards of performance, security, and reliability. This long-term commitment to quality and innovation has earned TSplus a strong reputation as an expert in remote access and IT infrastructure solutions, trusted by customers around the globe.

Today, TSplus has grown into a global organization with over 40 team members in France and more than 100 collaborators worldwide. This impressive growth is inseparable from Adrien’s innovative mindset, relentless work ethic, and deep understanding of both technology and user needs.

“Adrien is what many of us would call an IT genius, with an incredibly innovative mindset,” shares one team member. “But beyond the tech, he’s also a true unifier — open to feedback, always looking to improve, and genuinely focused on helping each person grow so we can build better things together.”

A Natural Step into the Role of TSplus CEO

Beyond his technical expertise, Adrien is widely recognized for his human approach to leadership. His empathy, availability, and ability to listen have helped foster a strong, collaborative culture within TSplus — one inspired by the values passed on by Dominique Benoit.

“Adrien is a truly caring colleague and friend. His empathy shines in every word, and he always finds time for others,” says another peer. “With the kindest person leading us, inspired by Dominique, we will rediscover our sense of purpose and propel TSplus as a whole to new heights.”

As TSplus CEO, Adrien Carbonne will continue to drive the company’s mission with the same passion that has defined his journey so far: delivering secure, innovative, and scalable remote access solutions, while strengthening TSplus’ global presence and long-term vision. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable growth, technological excellence, and leadership rooted in experience and trust.

This new chapter is one of momentum and confidence — led by a familiar face, and powered by the same spirit that has fueled TSplus since day one.

To learn more about TSplus and discover its full range of remote access, remote support, and IT management software, visit www.tsplus.net.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

