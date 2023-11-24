Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 24 November 2023 at 10:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44297/9/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 296 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 296 Volume weighted average price: 7.045 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 71 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 71 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 71 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 963 Volume weighted average price: 7.03336 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 183 Volume weighted average price: 7.03 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 269 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 160 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 135 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(4): Volume: 134 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(5): Volume: 393 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(6): Volume: 407 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1498 Volume weighted average price: 7.03794 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 104 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 323 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 474 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 777 Unit price: 7 EUR

(7): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7 EUR

(8): Volume: 200000 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(9): Volume: 128 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(10): Volume: 107 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(11): Volume: 211 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(12): Volume: 1369 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(13): Volume: 380 Unit price: 7 EUR

(14): Volume: 871 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(15): Volume: 132 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(16): Volume: 249 Unit price: 7 EUR

(17): Volume: 303 Unit price: 7 EUR

(18): Volume: 344 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 141 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 131 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(23): Volume: 990 Unit price: 7.04 EUR

(24): Volume: 180 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions (24):

Volume: 408688 Volume weighted average price: 7.04451 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2971 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(2): Volume: 246 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(3): Volume: 1027 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

(4): Volume: 139 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(5): Volume: 371 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 121 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 120 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(10): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(11): Volume: 121 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(12): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(13): Volume: 241 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(14): Volume: 195 Unit price: 7.045 EUR

(15): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(16): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

(17): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(18): Volume: 130 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(19): Volume: 128 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(20): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(21): Volume: 633 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(22): Volume: 355 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(23): Volume: 104 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(24): Volume: 245 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(25): Volume: 98 Unit price: 7.015 EUR

(26): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(27): Volume: 261 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(28): Volume: 121 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(29): Volume: 106 Unit price: 7.01 EUR

(30): Volume: 183 Unit price: 7.02 EUR

(31): Volume: 133 Unit price: 7.025 EUR

Aggregated transactions (31):

Volume: 9539 Volume weighted average price: 7.04218 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 772 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(2): Volume: 1317 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(3): Volume: 3071 Unit price: 7.07 EUR

(4): Volume: 5160 Unit price: 7.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 4373 Unit price: 7.03 EUR

(6): Volume: 9820 Unit price: 7.035 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 24513 Volume weighted average price: 7.04463 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-23

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4320 Unit price: 7.06 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4320 Volume weighted average price: 7.06 EUR



