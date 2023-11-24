VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2023

| Source: Vilniaus baldai Vilniaus baldai

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Please find attached VILNIAUS BALDAI AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2023 ended 31 August 2023 with independent auditor's report.

Enclosed:

Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2023 ended 31 August 2023.

Additional information:
General manager
Jonas Krutinis
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments


Attachments

abvilniausbaldai-2023-08-31-en CONSOLIDATED AND COMPANY’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FY 2023 ENDED 31 AUGUST 2023