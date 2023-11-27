Virtualware Appoints John A. Cunningham, COO of VRARA and Former Unity Executive, to International Advisory Board for U.S. Expansion Drive

BILBAO, Spain and MIAMI, November 27, 2023.– Virtualware, a European leader in Virtual Reality solutions, has appointed VR and AR industry leader John A. Cunningham to its International Advisory Board in a move that marks a significant step in Virtualware's U.S. market expansion.

Cunningham, currently COO of the VR/AR Association (VRARA) and CEO of Spatial Synergy, brings a wealth of experience from his time at Unity Technologies where he founded and led Unity’s Government and Aerospace business, as well as various global executive leadership positions at top-tier technology companies like Aruba Networks, Motorola, HP, and Verizon.

At Unity, Cunningham established and led the Government and Aerospace business starting in 2020 and led initiatives to establish its presence in the highly specialized government and defense segment and to develop new digital twin, training, and spatial computing solutions to meet the unique needs of the industry. Many of Unity’s government and defense programs have set new standards in applications of real-time 3D technology that are used in other industries today.

Virtualware CEO Unai Extremo commented, "We are fortunate to have John join our international board. His vast experience, particularly in XR and AI, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Virtual Reality. His appointment is part of Virtualware's strategic initiative to establish a robust presence in the U.S. market".

Cunningham's extensive career also includes an executive leadership role at Carnegie Mellon University-owned iCarnegie Global Learning where he served as the Managing Director & Vice President of Global Sales from 2013 to 2017. His work in XR and AI has brought progress in operational practices across various industries. In 2019, he started the Central Florida Chapter of the VR/AR Association which has contributed significantly to fostering collaboration between the XR industry and the U.S. Department of Defense's XR ecosystem.

Cunningham also serves in the US Space Force Association (SFA) as the Director of Special Programs. In this position, he contributes to the SFA's mission of shaping a dominant and credible Space Force, focusing on science and technology to ensure national space power and to provide professional services in various capacities.

At Virtualware, he will join Albert C. Maasland, former CEO of Crown Agents Bank and former CEO of Saxo Bank UK, who joined its International Advisory Board last August.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world's most Innovative VR Company.

Its flagship product, VIROO, is a VRaaS platform that has democratized Virtual Reality, making it accessible to companies and institutions of various sizes and sectors worldwide. With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest Windsor Essex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners worldwide, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

The company went public on Euronext Access Paris in April 2023, where its stock currently trades at 7.50 euros a share and a market capitalization of close to 34 million euros.





