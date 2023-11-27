Festi hf.: Buyback program week 47

In week 47 2023, Festi purchased in total 210,000 own shares for total amount of 37,957,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 47 20.nov 13:17:27 70.000 180,75 12.652.500 47 21.nov 14:35:05 70.000 180,5 12.635.000 47 23.nov 12:12:24 70.000 181 12.670.000 210.000 37.957.500





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,016,966 own shares or 0.99% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,226,966 own shares for 596,590,925 ISK and holds today 3,226,966 own shares or 1.06% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.15% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.