Festi hf.: Major shareholder announcement from Stapi Pension Fund

Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
| Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.
Please see attached major shareholder announcement.
Attachment
In week 3 2026, Festi purchased in total 197,000 own shares for total amount of 67,066,500 ISK as follows: WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase priceWeek 312.1.202613:39 ...Read More
In week 2 2026, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 63,850,000 ISK as follows: WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase priceWeek 25.1.202512:07 ...Read More