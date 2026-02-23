Festi hf.: Buyback program week 8

In week 8 2026, Festi purchased in total 195,000 own shares for total amount of 65,645,000 ISK as follows:

   PurchasedSharePurchase
WeekDateTimesharesPriceprice
Vika 816.2.202613:17           75.000333,00    24.975.000
Vika 817.2.202614:12           50.000336,00    16.800.000
Vika 818.2.202611:49           35.000342,00    11.970.000
Vika 819.2.202612:40           35.000340,00    11.900.000


The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 4,570,000 own shares or 1.46% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,018,774 own shares for 675,083,920 ISK and holds today 4,765,000 own shares or 1.52% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


