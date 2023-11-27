Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-203: Innovative Technologies Transform COPD Diagnosis, Pulse Oximeters and Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation Gain Ground

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Disease Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Imaging Tests, Respirometers, Blood Gas Tests), By End-use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory disease testing market size is expected to reach USD 7.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. As per Forum of International Respiratory Societies, more than 200 million people across the globe suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and 235 million suffered from asthma in 2014. In addition, the source stated that more than 50 million people struggle with occupational lung diseases annually. Thus, constantly growing target patient population is anticipated to drive the growth.





The adoption of innovative technologies, such as Computed Tomography (CT), for COPD diagnosis is expected to drive the growth. The other new technology in acute medical management of COPD is pulse oximeter that is used for outpatient monitoring. Airway management plays a main role in testing and management of COPD.

Also, with recent technological innovations, there has been a 12.1 % increase in the use of Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation (NIV) for management of COPD. Along with technological advancements, use of digital radiography (X-ray) and advanced portable spirometers is gaining momentum in the respiratory disease testing/diagnostics market.



Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report Highlights

Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid technological advancements are two of the major factors expected to propel the market growth

Based on products, imaging tests held the largest share in 2022 due to rapid development and adoption of innovative technologies

Based on application, tuberculosis was the largest market in 2022 owing to rising prevalence of the disease globally

Based on end-use, hospitals segment held the largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to an increase in hospitalization and a growing preference for hospital treatment

North America dominated the respiratory disease testing market in 2022. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, & asthma, increasing demand for early diagnosis, and rising awareness amongst patients about the benefits of early diagnosis are responsible for the dominance

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient awareness regarding the availability of new diagnostic techniques for respiratory diseases, such as COPD & asthma

Some of the major players competing in this market include, but are not limited to, Becton Dickinson (Carefusion Corporation); Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Respironics); ResMed Company; Fischer & Paykel; and Medtronic. These players are strong brands in the market as they have elaborate product portfolios in respiratory disease diagnostics market

