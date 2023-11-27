Electric Wheelchair Market to Reach $16.27 Billion by 2030 | Published by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, The global electric wheelchair market was valued at US$ 7.83 Bn in 2023 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 16.27 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% between 2023 and 2030.



Increasing government initiatives are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, According to data reported in The Times of India on February 25, 2023, 35 electric assistive neo-motion wheelchairs and neo-motion devices were given to para-athletes by The Association for Disabled Individuals (ADP), a nonprofit organization that aids people with disabilities.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1758

Key Market Takeaways:

The global electric wheelchair market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period due to increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in August 2022, Sunrise Medical, one of the global leaders in advanced assistive mobility solutions, announced that it had acquired Now Tech, a tech start-up company. Gyroset Vigo, its most recent special head control product invention, will be included to Sunrise Medical's SWITCH-IT power wheelchair special control product lineup.

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, and this is attributed to increasing inorganic strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in June 2020, GF Health Products, Inc., one of the major manufacturers of healthcare products used in the extended care, acute care, primary care, and homecare markets, announced that it had acquired Endron, Inc., one of the US’s leading designers and manufacturers of mobile patient management, specializing in bariatric beds, mobility, seating, transfer, and transport for long-term care, home care, rehabilitation, and acute care.

Key players operating in the global electric wheelchair market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Hoveround Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Meyra GmbH, LEVO AG, Merits Co. Ltd., Segway Inc., Scewo, GF Health Products Inc., Karman Healthcare, Inc., KYMCO Healthcare, SOWECARE B.V, and Nanjing Jin Bai He Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

Buy this Complete Business Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1758

Market Key Developments:

On July 27, 2023, Vital Mobility Medical Supplies, one of Canada’s leading independent mobility equipment suppliers, announced the launch of the Robooter E40 Light-Weight Folding Wheelchair, which contains a lightweight integrated magnesium aluminum alloy frame and a powerful 20AH lithium-ion battery. The E40 grants an impressive range of 23 km on a single charge to provide portability and comfort to the user.

On July 24, 2023, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), a public benefit corporation responsible for public transportation in the New York City metropolitan area of the U.S. state of New York, launched a six-month pilot to test an automated wheelchair securement device, the Quantum Self Securement Station, which enables mobility device users to secure themselves without assistance from bus operators.

On March 17, 2023, Golden Technologies, one of the leading providers of mobility solutions launched the GP301 Stride aluminum folding power wheelchair and the GP302 Cricket carbon fiber folding power wheelchair, two lightweight foldable power wheelchairs.

In August 2021, Falcon Mobility, one of the leading distributor of electric wheelchairs announced the launch of the Ultra-Lite 2 electric wheelchair, one of the leading distributor of electric wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and transfer aids in Singapore.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1758

Market Driver:

Increasing healthcare initiatives, such as funding for developments and the commercialization of wheelchairs are also expected to fuel the overall market’s growth. For instance, in May 2021, Munevo, a company developed by a team of students at the Technical University of Munich at the Chair of Business Informatics, announced that they had received US$ 1.06 Mn (€1M) for the development and commercialization of a platform solution used in wheelchair control units.

Market Oppurtunities:

Increasing government initiatives to provide services are expected to drive the growth of the global electric wheelchair market over the forecast period. For instance, on June 20, 2023, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), an association of local San Diego County governments, and Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation (FACT) collaborated to launch the RideFACTNow, a first-of-its-kind on-demand specialized transportation service in the San Diego region.

Market Restraint:

For instance, the National Environmental Education Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental organization, published data in July 2021 indicating that many trails, beaches, and campgrounds do not provide proper accessibility for wheelchair users. Just a few examples of accessibility issues include the absence of closed captioning on video displays and tactile or audio versions of maps for people who are blind or have low vision.

Government of various underdeveloped countries are taking actions to increase the accessibility for the disable people.

Read complete market research report, "Electric Wheelchair Market, By Modality, By Age Group, By End User, By Region and Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By Modality: Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair 4 Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Self Balancing Wheelchair Standing Electric Wheelchair Remote Control

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By Age Group: > 60 years 21 to <60 years <20 years

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By End User: Consumer Care Hospitals Clinics Care Homes

Global Electric Wheelchair Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



Find more related trending reports below:

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market, by mode of operation (Manual and Powered), by End Users (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

Wheelchairs Market, by Product Type (Manual Wheelchair (Active Wheelchairs, Transport Wheelchairs, and Others) and Electronic Wheelchair (Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Standing Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, and Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair), by Weight (Light Weight Wheelchairs and Heavy Weight Wheelchairs), by Modality (Pediatric Powered Wheelchairs and Adults Powered Wheelchairs), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Stairlifts Market, by Product Type (Straight Stairlifts, Curved Stairlifts, and Standing Stairlifts), by Modality Type (Indoor and Outdoor), by Operation Mode (Alternating Current and Direct Current), By End User (Health Care Facilities, Home Care Settings, and Others), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027

Vision Impairment Market, By Product Type (Educational Devices & Software (Braille Duplicators and Writers, Braille Computers, Mathematical & Science Devices, and Others (Reading Machines and Among Others)), Mobility Devices, Low Vision Devices (Smart Glasses, VTS Link, and Others (Magnifying Lenses and Others), By End User (Blind Schools, Enterprises & Social Organizations, Personal Use, Hospitals, and Others (Research Institutes and Others)), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter