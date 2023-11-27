Treasure Global to Participate in The Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in the Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

Presentation details

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Location: New York Athletic Club, New York City





TGL’s team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference for institutional investors and analysts. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in South-East Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of November 6, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,660,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading, and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Investor Contact

Phill Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Malaysian Investor Contacts

ir_my@treasuregroup.co

Media Contact

Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer

Treasure Global Inc

mediacontact@treasuregroup.co