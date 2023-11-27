Construction contract in Estonia (Arter quarter rental premises)

In November 2023 entered into force the additional works agreement signed between AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Arter Kinnisvara OÜ, part of AS Kapitel group, supplementing the Arter quarter construction contract.

According to the additional works agreement AS Merko Ehitus performs the interior work of the rental premises of the Arter quarter, on a total area of nearly 26,000 square meters.

The cost of the works is approximately 20 million euros, plus VAT. The deadline for the completion of the works is spring 2025.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Director of the General Construction Division, Mr. Marek Hergauk, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee