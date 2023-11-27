Stardog Appoints Sandy Terry as Vice President of Marketing

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardog, the Data and AI company dedicated to getting enterprise knowledge workers the critical data they need as quickly and efficiently as possible, announced the appointment of Sandy Terry as VP of Marketing, heading up marketing operations globally.



“We are thrilled for Sandy to join Stardog and lead our marketing efforts,” said Kendall Clark, founder and CEO of Stardog. “Her prior experience leading marketing for growth stage companies is extremely valuable to our maturing business in how we serve our customers and the Data and AI communities.”

Terry brings over 20 years of enterprise sales and marketing experience, most recently where she led marketing for Lovelytics, a Data and AI consulting partner of companies like Databricks and Tableau. Prior to Lovelytics, Terry led industry field marketing and ABM for Tableau and then joined Salesforce through acquisition in 2019. Prior to Tableau she was the head of North America Marketing for Software AG.

“I’m excited to join Stardog and continue to serve the Data and AI community. My journey has always been about creating value for the customer,” said Terry. “One of the many things I learned at Tableau is to be curious, not just about the data but the outcomes as well. It’s an exciting time in technology and I’m on board to unleash Stardog and guide our customers through a more responsible AI.”

Terry is joining Stardog at an exciting time for the company. In May, Stardog forged a strategic partnership with Accenture as part of Accenture Ventures’s Project Spotlight and the company added Yoav Persky as CFO in August to accelerate its next phase of growth. Additionally, Stardog announced its new Large Language Model (LLM)-platform, Voicebox, earlier this month, in order to better serve its customers in the new era of generative AI.

To learn more about Stardog and its new Voicebox platform, please visit https://info.stardog.com/voicebox/early-access-registration .

About Stardog

Stardog is a Data and AI company dedicated to providing multinational organizations and government agencies better access to their mission-critical data. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Raytheon, Schneider Electric, NASA, and the US Department of Defense rely on Stardog to provide them access to data key to running and growing their enterprises and accomplishing their missions. For more information, visit www.stardog.com.

