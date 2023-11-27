Townsquare To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare,” or the “Company”) announced today that Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, and Claire Yenicay, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.



BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Management will present at BofA Securities’ Leveraged Finance Conference at The Boca Raton Hotel in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and group meetings with investors.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Townsquare’s website at https://www.townsquaremedia.com/equity-investors/events.

Noble Investment Conference

Management will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth (19) Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our breakout session scheduled immediately following our presentation.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://www.townsquaremedia.com/equity-investors/events, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 25,750 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 354 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.