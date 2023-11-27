U.S. News & World Report Names 19 Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Facilities Located Across Nine States as Best Nursing Homes for 2024

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare announced today that 19 affiliated facilities across nine states have been recognized as Best Nursing Homes for 2024 by U.S. News & World Report.



Since 2009, U.S. News’ annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.

The 19 affiliated facilities earned U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating for Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, or both. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in quality measures.

The 19 Genesis-affiliated facilities are located in Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island as follows:

Short-Term Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care

Hathorne Hill – Danvers, MA

Doctors Community Rehabilitation – Lanham, MD

Kent Regency – Warwick, RI

Short-Term Rehabilitation

Harbor Hill Center – Belfast, ME

Lasell House – Newton, MA

Pine Point Center – Scarborough, ME

The Village at Northrise – Desert Willow I - Las Cruces, NM

Long-Term Care

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center – Clovis, NM

Franklin Woods Center – Baltimore, MD

Gettysburg Center – Gettysburg, PA

Heartland Villa Center – Lewisport, KY

Lofland Park Center – Seaford, DE

Magnolia Village - Bowling Green, KY

Maple Glen Center – Fairlawn, NJ

Mifflin Center – Shillington, PA

Pennsburg Manor – Pennsburg, PA

Quakertown Center – Quakertown, PA

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque – Albuquerque, NM

Wayne Center – Wayne, PA

“Achieving a title of ‘Best Nursing Home for 2024’ is a significant accomplishment and reflects the dedication, hard work, and commitment of the care teams at each facility in providing excellent care and services,” states Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis. “I am so proud of the positive impact these facilities have on the lives of their patients, residents, families and the communities they serve.”

For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on patient and resident outcomes, such as infection rates; staffing levels; potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs; health inspection results and other indicators of quality.

“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”

To calculate the Best Nursing Homes ratings, U.S. News evaluated each nursing home’s performance using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The U.S. News methodology factors data such as resident care, safety, and outcomes. Both short- and long-term ratings include data on nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits. The long-term care rating also includes measures of whether a home changed ownership and how well they were staffed on weekends.

For more information, visit Best Nursing Homes , #BestNursingHomes on Facebook and X (formally Twitter).

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services, and accountable care. To learn more, please visit our website at www.genesishcc.com .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

