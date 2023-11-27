The Vita Coco Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference to be held December 5-6, 2023 in New York, New York.



Michael Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, while balancing purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

The Company is a Public Benefit Corporation in Delaware and is a Certified B Corporation.™

