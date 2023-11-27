CRN® Honors Becky Teal of Huntress in Channel Women on the Rise

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that support them, is thrilled to announce that Becky Teal , Community Lead for the company, has been listed on CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company ’s 2023 Channel Women on the Rise . This annual list, formerly known as CRN Rising Female Stars, honors up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.



With over a decade of experience in the service provider channel, Teal focuses on effective collaboration to solve complex business and security challenges. She moderates a monthly Community Fireside Chat webinar series to help businesses with practical security application like incident response planning. Before joining Huntress, Teal worked as the Vendor Program Manager at IT Nation Evolve (formerly HTG Peer Groups).

“Partnerships and collaboration are the cornerstone of cybersecurity resilience for SMBs,” said Teal. “The threat landscape grows more complex each day, and my role is to empower our managed service provider partners to protect SMBs against the evolving and devastating threats. I’m honored to be recognized for this crucial work by the Channel Company.”

Teal is recognized for her unwavering commitment to building meaningful partner relationships, and her dedication to helping members of the cybersecurity community work together to protect SMBs against the devastating impacts of cyberattacks.

The fourth annual list of Channel Women on the Rise showcases an impressive lineup of nominees, meticulously chosen by the CRN editorial team. This selection process heavily relied on recommendations from esteemed channel chiefs and other channel management executives within the industry. These exceptional women are dedicated to supporting their channel partners in achieving success and exhibit remarkable skills in various areas such as marketing, channel program management and partner engagement, among others. Through their expertise, they effectively enhance their respective channel partner programs and initiatives.

“The CRN 2023 Channel Women on the Rise list showcases the women who are on the verge of becoming the future leaders and luminaries in the channel industry. These remarkable individuals consistently exhibit a strong commitment to innovation and excellence within the IT channel. Their collective efforts are instrumental in shaping a more promising future for the IT industry,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the honorees on behalf of The Channel Company and CRN. The efforts of these emerging leaders in driving change within the IT channel will undoubtedly shape its future for years to come.”

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is how SMBs defend against cyberattacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to protect more than 2 million endpoints, supporting 4,300 partners and more than 115,000 organizations. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit huntress.com or follow us on social media at @HuntressLabs on Twitter , Facebook, and LinkedIn .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

