SIKA ACQUIRES STAKE IN INNOVATIVE FLOORING COMPANY

Sika acquires a stake of 30% in Concria Oy, a Finnish startup company specializing in highly innovative concrete floors. Concria has developed a new technology for concrete flooring, offering a wide range of advantages to contractors, architects, and property owners. Sika’s global network and complementary product portfolio will provide an attractive growth platform.

Concria has developed an excellent technology that represents a novel approach to concrete floor installation and polishing. It includes special dry shake hardeners as well as a unique procedure and tools for grinding and polishing concrete floors. This innovative technology enables a fast and efficient installment of highly decorative polished concrete floors featuring superior quality and durability properties.

Ivo Schaedler, Head Construction: “With the acquisition of a stake in Concria we invest in an exciting, innovative technology for the flooring industry. Our global manufacturing footprint and sales force will facilitate production and marketing of the technology across the globe. At the same time, the rollout will promote additional sales of Sika products which are complementary to the Concria offering. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the Concria team.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries, manufactures in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers around the world that facilitate the sustainable transformation of the construction and transportation industries. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated annual sales of CHF 10.5 billion in 2022.

