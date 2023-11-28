Press Release

Nokia upgrades Bouygues Telecom’s IP network for increased capacity and energy efficiency

Nokia’s 7750 Service Router (SR) platform powered by its FP5 silicon to be deployed, providing the traffic capacity growth needed for future services required by Bouygues Telecom’s growing French customer base.

28 November 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia expands its long-term relationship with Bouygues Telecom by supplying its market-leading FP5-based IP routers to modernize the operator’s IP core network and expand the capacity of its security gateway solutions.





Nokia’s solution includes its 7750 Service Router (SR) platform, which is powered by its ground-breaking FP5 routing silicon. The FP5, a key part of Bouygues Telecom’s selection, is a significant enabler for building higher-capacity IP networks that are more energy efficient. The FP5’s future-ready 800GE capability will also accelerate Bouygues Telecom’s ability to scale and sustainably meet future traffic growth. Nokia’s system design innovation ensures an easy upgrade to FP5 from the existing FP4 platform, extending the network life of deployed systems while scaling capacity.

Nokia will also evolve Bouygues Telecom’s existing Nokia security gateway services by deploying its FP5 powered, SR-1 routers and the 7750 Extended Services Appliance (ESA) to meet the increased capacity and scalability demands of mobile broadband services.

Jean-Paul ARZEL, Chief Technology Officer at Bouygues Telecom, said: “We have had a long relationship with Nokia, and we were looking for a reliable future-ready solution to help us evolve our IP network to match our growing customer base. The upgrade of our IP network with FP5 will allow us to balance capacity and sustainability to deliver the best customer experience.”

Frédéric Bénéteau, Vice President, West and Central Europe Market Unit at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Bouygues Telecom to support its strategic priorities. Nokia’s IP routing solutions offer best-in-class scalability, efficiency and security, enabling Bouygues Telecom to confidently manage their growth initiatives as they continue delivering the exceptional experience their customers count on both now and in the future.”

