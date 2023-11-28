Press Release

Eviden and Amazon Web Services (AWS) create new collaboration to accelerate creation of AI-driven, secure and sustainable industry solutions on AWS Marketplace

Paris, France – November 28, 2023 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Building on a 12-year history, the SCA is a joint commitment for Eviden and AWS to deliver a multi-facetted program of solutions, consultancy and innovation support to help customers quickly access critical expertise for cloud and AI transformation projects and increase their time to value.

Through the SCA data-driven solutions will be created to tackle business challenges specific to key verticals including Financial Services, Automotive and Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Health Care and Life Sciences, and the Public Sector. Leveraging the power of AWS Marketplace, Eviden will build and host their entire portfolio of industry solutions and accelerators on AWS to provide customers with a simple mechanism to curate end-to-end solutions and services, accelerating digital transformation and speed to value.

AWS and Eviden will enable Eviden’s customers to co-create new data, AI-driven and secured industry solutions benefiting from Eviden’s expertise spanning AI, modernization, security and net zero transformation. Joint investment will include a new AWS Innovation Studio in Pune, India, offering Eviden’s customers a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation and modernization, with direct access to AWS technologies and Eviden experts. One of these customers is Carrier Global Corporation, global provider of sustainable home, building, and refrigeration solutions.

“Carrier has teamed up with Eviden to help accelerate digital capabilities related to dashboards and reporting and as a GTM (Go-To-Market) collaborator to facilitate the introduction of our digital solutions to the market. Our collaboration with Eviden and AWS empowers us to meet the growing needs of our customers and offer our solutions seamlessly with Eviden integration services available on the AWS Marketplace. This collaboration serves as a new channel for us, facilitating broader accessibility to our solutions.” Said Tim Johnson, Head of Digital Alliances, Carrier Global Corporation.

This collaboration will leverage Eviden’s dedicated AWS Business Group, which has longstanding experience in working with AWS and has demonstrated business excellence in developing solutions for its customers, and serves clients across the globe, like OCC (Options Clearing Corporation), Stellantis, RheinEnergie, Safran and Keyloop. The collaboration will also include joint go-to-market activities along with the training and enablement for Eviden’s teams to achieve an additional 10,000 AWS certifications over the next 5 years. Eviden, with Atos, has also recently been recognized as the Winner of the GSI Partner of the Year for North America, a Finalist of the GSI Partner of the Year for Asia-Pacific-Japan and Eviden is a Finalist for GSI Security Partner of the Year – Global.

Tanuja Randery, VP EMEA and Eviden Exec Sponsor at AWS, said: “We are delighted to build upon the 12-year relationship with AWS Premier Partner, Eviden. This transformative collaboration means AWS can bring the highest level of security, net zero transformation and data and AI-driven cloud native expertise to an even wider audience with Eviden, significantly accelerating the pace of global cloud adoption. I am excited by Eviden’s focus on the co-creation of new AWS industry accelerators and solutions with Eviden’s customers that will be complemented by AWS ISV partners available through the AWS marketplace.

Michael Liebow, Global Head of Cloud at Eviden, Atos Group, said: “We are thrilled about this agreement with AWS and excited about co-developing new industry solutions, bringing innovation to some of the major industry sectors. The AWS Marketplace is front and center of our cloud strategy and as a cloud-native company, we want to bring these benefits to our customers.”

About Eviden1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 53,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

