Stantec to launch 2024 – 2026 Strategic Plan at Investor Day on December 5, 2023

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, will release its 2024 – 2026 strategic plan before markets open on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, ahead of its Investor Day being held in Boston. Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer, and Theresa Jang, executive vice president and chief financial officer, along with other members of Stantec’s executive leadership team, will host the Company’s Investor Day.

The presentation will run from 9 am ET until 12:00 pm ET.

Stantec 2023 Investor Day

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Start time: 9:00 am ET / 7 am MT

Please click here to register for the live webcast.

The live webcast, along with a copy of the presentation, can be accessed through Stantec’s investor relations website on the Events and Presentations page. Please register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to receive login details. For those unable to view the event live, a replay will be available on Stantec’s website shortly after the event. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance in Boston is by invitation only.

