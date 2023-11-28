Abell Pest Control Donates $20,000 to Food Banks Amid Recession Challenges

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abell Pest Control has announced that it will donate $20,000 to local food banks across North America to support communities during challenging economic times. The company’s “12 Days of Giving” campaign will coincide with the global movement of Giving Tuesday.

“In times of economic uncertainty, businesses must step up and support those in need,” said Brett MacKillop, President, of Abell Pest Control. “Our commitment to community welfare remains steadfast, and we hope this donation and our “12 Days of Giving” initiative inspire others to contribute to the well-being of their associates and the communities we operate in.”

Abell's "12 Days of Giving" continues on the second day with an additional $500 cheque for employees, with taxes paid to support them during these tough economic times. The initiative aims to encourage employees to pay it forward and support local businesses during the holiday season, while also showcasing the company's commitment to caring for its people and extending goodwill to the community.

From December 8 to December 20, Abell branches will gather non-perishable food items and welcome the community to join in the collective effort. With branch offices across North America, Abell provides a widespread network of food collection points. The company is committed to coordinating the delivery of these essential items to local food banks.

Abell’s “12 Days of Giving” campaign can be followed on its social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, using the hashtag #12AbellDays. The initiative exemplifies the company's commitment to supporting communities during challenging times.

